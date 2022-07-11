Things to know about Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere attracting interest from European giants

Bengaluru, July 11: The transfer race for Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere could hot up this summer as according to reports, as many as three top sides are pushing a move for the youngster. The 21-year-old is tipped to become the next big talent to emerge from Belgium and has performed at a high level in the Belgian first division. This has seen him attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Here are a couple of things you need to know about the young attacker:

His career so far

The 21-year-old is an academy product of Club Brugge and made his debut in 2019. But it was the last season, where he had his major breakthrough. Playing as a centre-forward or secondary striker, he was extremely influential for the club. He featured in 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 times while providing 10 assists. Despite his young age, he is also now regularly called up to the Belgian National Team as well where he has eight caps to his name already.

Advertisement Advertisement

Playing Style

Charles De Ketelaere is a versatile attacker and can play in several different spots in the attacking third. However, he is most comfortable playing as a central striker but has also played on both flanks and behind the main forwards. His link-up play is also good where he can drop deep or to the left flank to receive the ball and then make runs or passes into the box. Standing at 6’3″, he is outstanding in the air as well.

Clubs linked

As many as four clubs reportedly have shown interest in him, however, AC Milan are said to be the front-runners in his chase right now. The young attacker at first was edging towards a move to Leeds United, however, the Serie A side reportedly has made better progress in the deal. Everton and Leicester City are also said to be other interest parties. Club Brugge are understood to be looking for €35m for his transfer.