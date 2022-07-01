Clubs linked with Youri Tielemans and probable destination

Kolkata, July 1: Youri Tielemans seems like a player on the move this summer. The Belgian midfielder has seemingly outgrown the Midlands club and with just a year left in his current deal with Foxes, Brendan Rodgers' side hardly have any option but to let him go.

Arsenal have been long admirers of the Belgian, but we have not seen enough initiative from the Gunners for the 25-year-old yet.

Manchester United are reportedly also keeping tabs on the Leicester City star as newly installed boss Erik ten Hag is prioritising midfield acquisitions in the summer transfer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutch manager is in desperate need of reinforcements following the departures of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, who all saw their contracts expire at the end of last season.

As of now, Manchester United and Arsenal are seemingly the only two possible destinations for the 25-year-old. With neither of the two clubs having Champions League football to offer, it will be more about the project and of course the financial aspects of the deal.

United are close to agreeing a deal for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and already have players like Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Tielemans' move to Old Trafford will make sense if De Jong is brought in to play as a number six. Otherwise, it will not make any sense for Tielemans to make a switch to Manchester United.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in a dire need of a proper box-to-box midfielder and it is unclear why they are yet to make any attempt to bolster their midfield ranks. Fabio Vieira has been brought in but he is more of a number ten than a number eight.

Tielemans seemed to a player destined for the Emirates for several months now and Arsenal must act soon if they have to sign the Belgian.