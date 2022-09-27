Clubs that could land Antoine Griezmann in January

Bengaluru, Sept. 27: The future of French international Antoine Griezmann is still up in the air however a solution is likely to take place in the January window.

The 31-year-old is currently spending his second year on loan at Atletico Madrid, who will have to pay a sum of €40 million by the end of this loan tenure. However, the mentioned terms will only come into effect if Griezmann plays at least 45 minutes in more than 50% of the games he is available for.

To counter that, Atletico so far have found a significant loophole as they are only bringing him on past the 60-minute mark. The Spanish giants are said to be ready to sign him but not for that said amount.

Barcelona apparently have threatened legal action against Atletico regarding their seeming exploitation of this loophole, however, they may accept a lower fee now to get rid of him. It is understood that Barcelona are reportedly trying to push through a cut-price £22million deal in January for Antoine Griezmann, which has opened the door for other clubs as well.

Clubs linked

Atletico could push to get a deal done for such a modest price, however as per rumors, Juventus and Manchester United are also said to be keeping their eyes open. The Italian giants have struggled for goals upfront and reportedly are thinking about incomings. Griezmann is reportedly one of the options they are looking at who could form a partnership with Vlahovic upfront. However, the move may require him to reduce his salary.

United's name have also been brought upon in the discussion lately with the Red Devils looking for a striker. Ten Hag is said to be looking for a versatile attacker and Griezmann's availability could be a big subject of interest. He is the kind of player Ten Hag could be happy to include in the squad considering his vast experience and former big performance.

The French national has not been in the best of form recently but he still has a lot of quality. From his eight games this campaign which have come after the 60th minute, Griezmann has chipped in with three goals and one assist. The World Cup winner still has a lot of top years left in him and there is no doubt for such a moderate fee, he could be a great addition to any of the above-mentioned sides.