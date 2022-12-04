Cody Gakpo advised by teammate to snub Manchester United and join European giants

Cody Gakpo has been a revelation for Netherlands in the World Cup. He scored 3 goals in three group stage matches for the Dutch and looks in fine touch with the national team in Qatar.

Gakpo has been a hot prospect in the transfer market for a long time. In the summer, he was wanted by multiple clubs, but the player wanted to stay at his current club PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United were linked with the player but the Red Devils brought in Antony from Ajax, the rival club of PSV at the Netherlands.

But with an outstanding half-season with PSV, where he scored 13 goals in all competitions in just 24 matches, Gakpo was poised to make a January move away. And with his World Cup display, the stakes have gone higher and more suitors are now keeping tabs.

It is reported that Manchester United have renewed their interest in the player. They want to fill the void of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in November, and want to bring in a player who is prolific in front of goal. Amid this, Real Madrid are said to be also keen in bringing the player in Spain.

Gakpo surely provides that cutting edge and will elevate the quality immensely if he joins either club. But his Dutch teammate Virgil van Dijk has advised him not to join Manchester United.

"Are Manchester United and Real Madrid on the same level? No disrespect, not at all. I definitely think he has that next step in him. I definitely feel like it could happen, whether that is in the winter or the summer or next year, time will tell," van Dijk said as quoted by Evening Standard.

"He is a great boy who works hard, very talented and definitely there is more in him. We are so pleased he is doing so well for us. Long may it continue," the Liverpool defender further added.

Now it is not confirmed whether Van Dijk doesn't want Gakpo to join Manchester United because that will mean Gakpo will play for his rival club in England. Real Madrid already have options in the wing and it looks unlikely they will be making a move for the 23-year-old in January.

Man United still seem to be leading in the race for now, but only time will tell.