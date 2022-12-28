Cody Gakpo: How will the Dutch forward fit in at Liverpool

Liverpool are set to welcome Cody Gakpo as a new arrival as soon as the winter transfer window opens.

Dutch Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the Reds over the sale of Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool are famous for their incredibly smart and swift business and that has been the case with Gakpo once again. The versatile forward was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United for months now and Liverpool have hijacked the deal in hours.

The 23-year-old Dutchman is set to move to Anfield for an initial fee of £37 million, rising to £40 million with add-ons. Gakpo has what it takes to become yet another bargain by the Reds.

The Netherlands international has been on fire for PSV Eindhoven for quite some time now. He has scored 13 goals and produced 17 assists in 24 games across competitions this season. His overall tally for his boyhood club PSV has also been impressive. Gakpo has scored 55 goals and produced 50 assists in 159 games for the Eredivisie giants till date.

Gakpo is a forward who looks tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. The Reds have mostly recruited players who are adaptable in several roles and positions and Gakpo is no exception. The 23-year-old is most comfortable on the left hand side of a front three but is also capable of playing on the other flank, a number nine, a false nine and even as a number ten.

At just 23 years of age, he is still pretty much in the early years of his career and could become a world-class forward under a manager like Jurgen Klopp who is renowned for nurturing young talents. He is also from the age group Liverpool usually target and looks like a superstar in the making.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota struggling with injuries this season, Gakpo is likely to slot in mostly on the left flank and occasionally as a number nine this season. We could also see Jurgen Klopp opting to use a 4-2-3-1 system on a more regular basis with Gakpo's arrival when Jota and Diaz come back.

Gakpo's arrival could mean the end of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool. The Brazil international has enjoyed himself this season but is out of contract in the summer and could move on in search of regular first-team football.