Colombia 0-1 Brazil: Debinha penalty secures Copa America Feminina title for Brazil

Bogota, July 31: Brazil emerged victorious as Copa America Feminina champions after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Colombia on Saturday (July 30), played in Colombia.

The only goal of the game came from the penalty spot, with Brazil's Debinha making no mistake in the 39th minute.

With the goal, Debinha finished tied for second in the tournament's Golden Boot race, as she and teammate Adriana Maga finished with five goals each, one behind Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez.

The victory puts the finishing touches on a remarkable run from the Brazilians, not conceding a single goal in the tournament, while winning their six matches by a combined score of 20-0.

There was plenty of attacking from both sides – with Colombia attempting 21 shots while Brazil had 15 – but the winning side was credited with all four 'big chances', and were on the right side of the expected goal count 1.65 to 0.97.

Brazil will play the winner of the Women's European Championships in a Finalissima on a date yet to be confirmed.