Comparing stats between Manchester United linked Antony and Cody Gakpo

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Manchester United look to be on a spending spree with just a little more than a week remaining before the transfer window closes.

Having signed Casemiro from Real Madrid earlier last week with one of their biggest coups in this window, the Old Trafford side are now rumoured to be chasing a wide attacker.

Ten Hag reportedly has zeroed down his search to two attackers, Ajax right winger Antony, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax, and Cody Gakpo, who has been impressive at PSV.

The players, however, offer different factors in this game and different transfer fees. Antony is primarily a left-footed right winger who can also play as an inside forward. Gakpo on the other hand can play as a center forward and a left winger.

Gakpo is also a cheaper option than Antony as per rumors. Ajax are adamant about not losing their star Brazilian and hence a fee close to €100million reportedly has been placed on him. Gakpo on the other hand could reportedly be available for a fee of around €40million.

With both the players expected to be at the top of their game in the following years, United has to make a wise decision regarding getting one of them.

However, let's take a look at who had better stats last season at their respective sides:

1. Goal and assists

Antony played in 33 games last season and managed 12 goals alongside 10 assists. Gakpo has had a better season than the Brazilian with 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 games across all competition.

2. Minutes per goal involvement

The Dutch have better numbers in this section as well. In the league, Gakpo was involved in a goal or assist every 76.4 min compared to Antony's 144.6 min per goal/assist.

3. Chances Creation

Gakpo created more chances as well in the league. He created 3.3 chances per 90 min in the league while Antony produced 1.9 chances per game.

4. Passing Accuracy

The Brazilian however has had a much better number in this section. Antony managed an 82.3% passing accuracy per game while Gakpo managed just 77.2%.

Overall both the players have their own traits and weakness. It now depends upon the Dutch manager which profile exactly he needs at United to deliver better performance.