Comparing stats between Martin Dubravka and David de Gea in the last Premier League season

Bengaluru, Sept. 1: Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is expected to provide competition for David De Gea, or even replace him in the current ranks.

The Newcastle United shot-stopper was replaced from his first team duties at St James Park following the arrival of Nick Pope, however, United look to have offered him the same role which he has accepted. Dubravka is expected to fill the void left by Dean Henderson who joined Nottingham this summer on a season-long loan deal.

David De Gea is expected to be United's main man between the sticks, however, considering De Gea's dubious form there is a big possibility of him overtaking the Spanish keeper for the number one spot.

Dubravka is good with the ball at his feet and this could work as an advantage for him with the Dutch manager appearing to be happy with a keeper with sweeping ability.

In terms of the statistics, Dubravka however is not way ahead of De Gea but there are a couple of areas where he has topped the 31-year-old.

We have taken a look at statistical comparison over here by taking stats of last year in the Premier League:

1. Both the keepers have a good percentage in terms of shot-stopping ability. Dubravka's save percentage is 67.9% where he made 2.73 saves per 90 min. De Gea on the other hand managed a 69.5% save percentage with 3.26 saves per 90 min.

2. Both of them have had an equal number of cleansheets as well with 8 cleansheets last season.

3. De Gea however last season recorded one error leading to a goal while the Slovak international registered a clean slate there.

4. Dubravka has had a way better number of accurate long balls with 224 while De Gea just managed 116, a worrying sign for the Spanish keeper.

5. De Gea's passing accuracy however was higher last season with 788 (68.9%) passing success. Dubravka on the other way just recorded 753 (59.4%) success, which is quite lesser than Old Trafford's number one.

6. Dubravka however managed more sweeping clearances with 9 clearances compared to De Gea's 7.

Overall Dubravka is not far off from Gea in terms of stats however he could represent a significant upgrade on De Gea with the ball at his feet and this could be the reason why Ten Hag has identified the 33-year-old keeper as a target.