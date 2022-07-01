Corentin Tolisso returns to Lyon on five-year deal


Lyon, July 1: Corentin Tolisso has returned to Lyon on a five-year deal after leaving Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old midfielder left Lyon to join Bayern for a fee of €41.5million in 2017 and experienced five successful years with the Bavarian giants.

Tolisso won five Bundesliga titles, lifted the Champions League in 2021 and the DFB-Pokal twice.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, he also won the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup two years ago.

Tolisso was available as a free agent after his Bayern contract expired and has opted to move back to the club where he started his career.

He told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to come back and be part of the club's new project.

"Lyon is my city, it's where I grew up, where I feel good and I come back with great pleasure.

"I felt a lot of love from the supporters and I can't wait to vibrate with them again at Groupama Stadium."

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said: "This is a very big day for me. Corentin is a very great player and also a great man. We are continuing ambitious recruitment based on OL DNA"

Tolisso will be reunited with Alexandre Lacazette, who also returned to Lyon after leaving Arsenal.

Published On July 1, 2022

