Costa Rica vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Germany will look to beat Costa Rica in the penultimate game of Group E and rely on Japan failing to beat Spain if they are to qualify from the group to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Germany left it late to salvage a 1-1 draw versus Spain in the last game, while Costa Rica kept their hopes of a last-16 place alive by beating Japan 1-0. Costa Rica will go through into the next round if they manage to earn any result from the draw while Japan lose their game. Germany's fate also depends on the result of the Asian side as they also need to win to have any chance of progression to the next round.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Costa Rica vs. Germany-

Date: 2nd December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Costa Rica vs. Germany Key Players to Watch:

Costa Rica: Costa Rica's defensive capabilities could decide the tie in their favor. The likes of Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte and Francisco Calvo have to be at their absolute best to keep Germany's star attackers at bay.

Germany: Youngster Musiala has been the heartbeat of this team and he must have a strong game if Germany look to seize a win. The die Mannschaft just need to be more clinical in front of the goal to finish off the chances delivered by him.

Costa Rica vs. Germany Dream11 Prediction:

Costa Rica have had one shot on target all tournament with it leading to a win against Japan. However, they have been unconvincing, and Germany, despite their recent struggle, should get past quickly in this crunch tie.

Costa Rica vs. Germany Possible Line Ups:

Costa Rica Starting (3-5-2): Keylor Navas; Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo; Keysher Fuller, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Gerson Torres, Bryan Oviedo; Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras

Germany Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry; Thomas Muller

Costa Rica vs. Germany My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Bryan Oviedo, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum

Midfielders: Celso Borges, Thomas Muller (Vice-Captain), Jamal Musiala (Captain), Joshua Kimmich

Strikers: Joel Campbell, Serge Gnabry