Serie A, Cremonese 0-1 Juventus: Late Milik free-kick extends Bianconeris winning run

Cremona (Italy), January 5: Juventus extended their winning run to seven successive Serie A matches after a dramatic 1-0 triumph at Cremonese.

Arkadiusz Milik hit a late winner for the Bianconeri at the end of a match in which winless Cremonese had created the better of the chances.

The Serie A strugglers were twice frustrated by the officials in the first half, while Cyriel Dessers then struck the post in the second period.

But Milik's free-kick crept past Marco Carnesecchi for another victory that moved Juve to within seven points of leaders Napoli ahead of their clash with Inter.

Cremonese earlier thought they had found the breakthrough when Matteo Bianchetti clipped a pass over the top for Emanuele Valeri to head past Wojciech Szczesny, but Bremer rushed back in an attempt to clear close to the line before an offside flag halted home appeals for a goal to be awarded.

The hosts did have the ball in the back of the net shortly afterwards, only for Dessers to be penalised for a push on Danilo after smashing in from close range.

At the other end, Matias Soule forced a low save from Carnesecchi with a driven effort from distance and Filip Kostic whistled a fierce attempt wide of the target.

Dessers came agonisingly close to a winner with just over 20 minutes remaining, latching onto Valeri's header and unleashing a ferocious effort that cannoned off the post with Szczesny beaten.

A point was the least Cremonese deserved, but they were cruelly denied as Milik's low free-kick could only be helped onto the inside of the post by Carnesecchi.