Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United: Reports

Bengaluru, June 23: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United last year grabbed eyeballs. But according to reports, Ronaldo is set to leave the club.

Ronaldo began his Premier League season with a bang but as the season progressed United's performance slipped as they finished sixth on the points table. Reports are now doing the rounds that Ronaldo may be headed out the door, due to the lack of signings ahead of the 2022/23 EPL season.

As per reports, Ronaldo's manager Jorge Mendis has already made an offer to Juventus, paving the way back for the 37-year-old to join his former club.

According to an AS.com report, Mendis has offered Ronaldo's services to Juventus and the club have not ruled out a return. Though there are doubts whether Juventus would be able to complete the deal. It has come to light that clubs in Italy and also Portugal are interested in CR7.

United's new manager Erik ten Hag have a tough road ahead as he needs to rebuild the squad as he needs to replace some big names who are headed out of the door after their contracts expire on June 30. With United yet to add any heavyweights in the current transfer window, Ronaldo, who had dismissed reports of leaving the club, is worried and may look for greener pastures.

In a forgettable season, where United failed to qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo found the back of the net 24 times.