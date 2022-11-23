Cristiano Ronaldo: Five clubs that can sign the Portugal talisman

Cristiano Ronaldo's broken marriage with Manchester United ended in a split as the forward was released by the English Premier League club on Tuesday.

A statement from Manchester United announced that Ronaldo will be leaving the club with 'immediate effect' after mutual consent between the club and the player. His recent interview with Piers Morgan created havoc as the player criticised the club, stating the club wanted to force him out. He also said he doesn't respect current manager Erik ten Hag and said Manchester United haven't improved since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

There were notions that it was the end of Ronaldo at Old Trafford, and it just proved right when Man United announced the Portugal captain has left the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on national duty in Qatar as his Portugal prepares for a World Cup bid, as they kickstart their campaign against Ghana tomorrow. But after the World Cup ends, the forward will be free to join any club when the transfer window reopens in January.

Today we shall take a look at five clubs that may end up becoming Cristiano Ronaldo's new home come January-

Chelsea:

Chelsea must be on high alert after the news of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United as they can be one of the potential destinations for Ronaldo. Chelsea, under the new owners, are not cash-shy and won't be hesitating too much to splash the money for the veteran. Chelsea are struggling in the league and the arrival of Cristiano can only benefit them up front, which has struggled to perform. Ronaldo is also keen on a return to Champions League football and the Blues can provide him with that as well. The wages will also not be an issue and things can pan out well for both parties if any move happens.

Advertisement