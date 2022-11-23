Cristiano Ronaldo: Five clubs that can sign the Portugal talisman
Cristiano Ronaldo's broken marriage with Manchester United ended in a split as the forward was released by the English Premier League club on Tuesday.
A statement from Manchester United announced that Ronaldo will be leaving the club with 'immediate effect' after mutual consent between the club and the player. His recent interview with Piers Morgan created havoc as the player criticised the club, stating the club wanted to force him out. He also said he doesn't respect current manager Erik ten Hag and said Manchester United haven't improved since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.
There were notions that it was the end of Ronaldo at Old Trafford, and it just proved right when Man United announced the Portugal captain has left the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on national duty in Qatar as his Portugal prepares for a World Cup bid, as they kickstart their campaign against Ghana tomorrow. But after the World Cup ends, the forward will be free to join any club when the transfer window reopens in January.
Today we shall take a look at five clubs that may end up becoming Cristiano Ronaldo's new home come January-
Chelsea:
Chelsea must be on high alert after the news of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United as they can be one of the potential destinations for Ronaldo. Chelsea, under the new owners, are not cash-shy and won't be hesitating too much to splash the money for the veteran. Chelsea are struggling in the league and the arrival of Cristiano can only benefit them up front, which has struggled to perform. Ronaldo is also keen on a return to Champions League football and the Blues can provide him with that as well. The wages will also not be an issue and things can pan out well for both parties if any move happens.
Napoli:
Napoli were linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The current Serie A leaders are flying high both in domestic and continental competitions, and Ronaldo's arrival will boost that big time. The 37-year-old will also be back in Italy where he spent a couple of seasons with Juventus and can propel the Naples side to a Scudetto win.
But a move to Napoli may warrant some pay cuts in the contract for the Portugal international.
Juventus:
Well, this one is still not off the cards. Juventus have a knack for getting players back from Manchester United for free as they most recently did with Paul Pogba. Cristiano Ronaldo can make a return to the Italian club as they are in dire need of a potent finisher up front. Ronaldo is still by far one of the greatest in the game and he may be tempted to go back to his old club and resurrect their fortunes after a low-key start. The only problem is that Ronaldo won't be getting Champions League exposure as Juventus were demoted to UEFA Europa League after finishing 3rd in the UCL group stage.
Sporting Lisbon:
Sporting Lisbon fans 'dream' of a Cristiano Ronaldo return, said their manager Ruben Amorim a couple of months ago. Is the dream about to get real? Well, it can really get real. A fairytale return back to Ronaldo's childhood club is very much on the cards if he chooses so. Financial constraints can be a hindrance in the move and their exit from the Champions League can also damage the chances, but never say never.
Bayern Munich:
A move to Bayern makes sense for Cristiano Ronaldo. Bayern are equipped with a superb squad and Ronaldo can integrate himself into that squad. There won't be any financial issues as the German club can provide him with a lucrative offer. It will be an opportunity for Ronaldo to win a Bundesliga title as he has never played in Germany. Also, with the Champions League in the sight, the Portuguese can eye to lift the trophy once again, this time in the Munich colours. This move will not only just give Ronaldo a chance to prove himself in another top European league, but offers considerable silverware as well.
With the veteran currently focusing on Portugal in the World Cup, only time will give an answer about his next destination.