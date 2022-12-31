Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr FC: All You Need to Know about Saudi Pro League Club

Riyadh, Dec 31: Portugal captain and football great Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday (December 29) signed a record deal with Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al-Nassr for a jaw-dropping deal worth more than 200 million euros.

The 30-month deal ($214 million approx, Rs 1770 crore per annum) with Al-Nassr will ensure the five-time Ballon d'Or winner gets the biggest salary in the history of football.

The star striker - who left Premier League club Manchester United on a sour note - has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Saudi club.

The 37-year-old departed Old Trafford last month after an explosive television interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo - who was benched by Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag during Premier League games - claimed that he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect the Dutch manager.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said in the statement. "I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with their help the Club to achieve success."

Here's all you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr FC:

* Al Nassr is based in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

* The club was founded back in 1955 and plays in the country's top division - the Saudi Professional League (SPL).

* Zeid Al-Ja'ba and his brother Hussain Al-Ja'ba were the founders of the football club. Zeid Al-Ja'ba was the first president of Al-Nassr FC.

* Al-Nassr FC play their home games at the Mrsool Park, Riyadh. Their home colours are yellow and blue.

* Saudi Professional League (SPL) has a total of 18 teams participating in it.

* Al Nassr FC have won nine Saudi Arabian Pro League titles. They are the second-most successful team in the league.

* They last won the league title in the 2018-2019 season.

* In the previous season, Al Nassr finished third as they were six points adrift of champions Al Hilal.

* With 18 titles in their cabinet, only Al Hilal, also based out of Riyadh, have won more titles than Al-Nassr.

* Al-Nassr have also won Saudi Arabia's knockout cup, the King's Cup, six times, most recently in 1990.

* Majed Abdullah - who is the league's all-time top-scorer - has represented Al Nassr. The former Saudi striker scored 189 goals for the club.

* Former Portuguese footballer Pedro Emanuel is the manager of the club.