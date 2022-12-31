Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: Salary breakdown of Portugal Captain in Rupees

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially completed his move to Saudi Arabia outfit Al Nassr.

The Portugal star had an unceremonious exit from English club Manchester United after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club and the manager Erik Ten Hag.

The former Real Madrid player has finally found his new home at Al Nassr, who have nine championships to their name and are the second most successful club in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Salary Breakdown:

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi club. He has now become the most expensive footballer in the world after signing this contract, which is said to be for two and a half years. Ronaldo will be earning £177 million every year at the club, which is around Rs. 1770 crore.

Ronaldo will be getting £62 million, which means around Rs 620 crore as a salary for playing. The rest of the amount will be paid for image rights and other commercial deals. The Portugal international is also poised to be involved as an ambassador for Saudi's bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

This humongous deal is far more than what he was earning at Manchester United. At the English club, the Portugal star was at Rs. 5 crore per week wage, which means around Rs. 260 crore in a year.

Advertisement

Al Nassr were ecstatic after roping in the stalwart. It will also massively change the dynamic of Saudi football and Asian football as a whole, as this is by far the biggest signing in the history of Asian football.

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC," the official tweet from the Saudi club read.

Ronaldo turned down a bigger offer in Summer:

Cristiano Ronaldo was set to earn even more. In August, the 37-year-old had another offer on the table from fellow Saudi club Al Hilal, which he turned down. He could have earned Rs 3000 crore in a year had he signed the deal.