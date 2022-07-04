Cristiano Ronaldo misses Manchester Uniteds training session! Check out why!

Bengaluru, July 4: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo did not return to Manchester United training session, fuelling further speculation about his proposed plan to leave Old Trafford.

According to insoders, the 37-year-old had repotedly said over the weekend to have asked United for a move away from the club if they receive a satisfactory offer.

He had been due to return to training on Monday (July 4) along with United's other international players.

However, while United's other big-name stars were put through their paces by new boss Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo was not present at their Carrington base.

Ronaldo's explanation for his absence, citing family reasons, was reportedly fully accepted by United management.

Ongoing speculation regarding Ronaldo's Old Trafford future comes less than a year on from his return to the club following 12 seasons away with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronaldo led the scoring charts last term with 24 goals in all competitions, but his homecoming did not go to plan as United registered their lowest Premier League points tally.

United endured a fifth successive season without silverware and finished down in sixth, meaning no UEFA Champions League football in the 2022-23 campaign.

That is said to be the reason why Ronaldo, the leading scorer of all time in UEFA's primary club competition, is pushing for a move elsewhere this window.

Ronaldo, who played for Spanish giants Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018 where he accomplished so much individually and as part of the glorious Real Madrid team.