Cristiano Ronaldo prominent in Manchester United kit launch despite pushing for move

Manchester, July 8: Cristiano Ronaldo was front and centre as Manchester United launched their new home kit on Friday.

Ronaldo is widely reported to have asked to be allowed to leave Old Trafford just a year after returning for a second stint.

Despite links to Chelsea, United insist the veteran forward is not for sale, although he has been allowed to skip at least the first leg of their pre-season tour due to family reasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

United are due to fly to Thailand on Friday (July 8). Ahead of that trip, though, the first glimpse of a retro-style Adidas home strip was released on United's social media channels.

Ronaldo was included in both the still photos and the initial video campaign, along with fellow great United number seven Eric Cantona.

The Athletic reported a further advert was set to feature Ronaldo, Cantona and David Beckham but had been delayed by his transfer request.