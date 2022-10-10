Cristiano Ronaldos 700th goal in club football powers Manchester United to victory at Everton

Bengaluru, October 10: Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to earn Manchester United a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (October9) taking his career goal tally to 700 in the process.

Just as United did last weekend in their derby mauling at the hands of local rivals Manchester City, they again found themselves behind early on at Goodison Park after Alex Iwobi curled a sublime strike into the net from 20M.4

The visitors, however, responded much better this time around and soon levelled things up as big-money signing Antony slotted home, the Brazilian becoming the first United player to score in his first three Premier League appearances.

Substitute Ronaldo then entered the fray unexpectedly early after Anthony Martial picked up a back injury and took only 14 minutes to score his first Premier League goal of the season, his 144th for United across two spells.

United striker Marcus Rashford thought he had made doubly sure of a fifth win in six league games for the visitors late on but his effort was ruled out after a VAR review for handball against the England forward.

Everton never really looked like finding a late equaliser as United held on for a victory that moved them up to fifth on 15 points, nine adrift of leaders Arsenal. who had earlier beat Liverpool 3-2, while Everton's first loss in seven league matches leaves them 12th on 10 points.

Ronaldo's struggles this season have been well-documented; following his failure to secure a move away from Old Trafford, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner entered Sunday's match having scored one goal in all competitions this campaign - a Europa League penalty against Sheriff.

However, he led the line effectively following his early introduction on Merseyside, scoring the 700th goal of his club career 20 years and two days after the first, in what was his 945th club appearance.

Ronaldo will now hope to kick on after opening his Premier League account for the season - on a ground at which he had never previously scored in the competition (in seven appearances).

Although Ronaldo stole the headlines with his strike, Brazilian winger Antony continued his strong start to life in the Premier League on Sunday, cutting inside to bend home a crucial leveller.

The former Ajax man's goal makes him the first player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances for United in the competition's history.

United host Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, while Everton travel to Tottenham for their next Premier League match.

"It's tough still counting goals for Ronaldo because every week seems like a new record," fellow Portugal international Bruno Fernandes told BT Sport.

"I'm really happy because he has been working hard to get this goal. Today he got the goal and the win and that is the most important for him, that the team won."

"It was disappointing because we had been moving in the right direction," Everton manager Frank Lampard told BT Sport.

"United had good possession and moved the ball well. There's a lot I can reflect on in the game but when you look at it in the cold light of day it was two of our mistakes that led to goals."

