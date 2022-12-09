Cristiano Ronaldos exit from Man United wont tarnish his legacy, says Forlan

Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt departure from Premier League club Manchester United won't tarnish his legacy at the club, says Uruguay legend Diego Forlan.

Ronaldo fell out with the United manager Erik ten Hag during the season and subsequently gave an interview to Piers Morgan, where he accused the club of 'forcing him out'. He also said he doesn't have any respect for the manager Ten Hag, and added Manchester United didn't "move forward" as a club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson from the helm.

Following that interview, Manchester United ended Ronaldo's contract after mutual consent and the player is free to pick a new club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Forlan, who was a teammate of Ronaldo at United during the 2003-04 season, though believes the player will still remain a legend at the Manchester club despite his recent fiasco, but added the nature of his departure was disappointing.

"It won't affect [his legacy], but obviously it wasn't the best [exit]," he said. "The truth is that it was a pity, because we are talking about one of the best players in history, a great professional and a club that is an example.

"The fact that it's broken, it is a real shame. Because he, like other great footballers that were players at the club, were ambassadors of the club itself.

"In general, these kinds of players have the chance to play where they want, but maybe not where they would prefer now, because of their age," Forlan said recently.

"Some clubs would love to have them, but today it is more difficult because clubs look more at numbers and age, and the teams start taking other decisions. But will have to see what motivates him, what he likes and which options of different clubs will be available for him," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for the Red Devils. He is currently in Qatar with Portugal for the World Cup. Ronaldo was also involved in controversy during the World Cup after the Portugal boss Fernando Santos criticised his reaction after being substituted in a group stage match against South Korea.

Ronaldo then was replaced in the starting lineup in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland, in which they won 6-1 to set a date with Morocco in the quarterfinals. It is to be seen whether the veteran comes back to the team against the Atlas Lions tomorrow.

Ronaldo is unequivocally one of the greatest players of all times, and rumours say that the 37-year-old may be destined to seek pastures new in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nasr.

(with inputs from Omnisport)