Ronaldo to leave Manchester United: Possible destinations and probability of transfer for Portuguese star

Bengaluru, June 28: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been surprisingly linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer. It is understood that the Portuguese superstar could be on a move in search of Champions League football.

Ronaldo only joined Manchester United last summer from Juventus. Even though it has been a season to forget for the Red Devils, Ronaldo has certainly not let down as an individual. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a total of 24 goals in 39 games across all competitions last season. At 37 years of age, it will hardly be a surprise if the veteran attacker leaves Manchester United due to lack of Champions League football.

Chelsea are one of the clubs to have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old. It has been suggested that the Blues have already been in touch with their Premier League rivals over a swoop for the iconic attacker.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been approached by the West London club with a view to signing the legendary Portuguese forward. The Blues are said to close to letting Romelu Lukaku depart on loan to Inter Milan following a dismal season after his club-record move.

Timo Werner could also be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer having failed to make much of an impact at Chelsea since his move from RB Leipzig in 2020. Chelsea have struggled for goals last season with Lukaku and Werner both struggling and Ronaldo, even at the age of 37, could be the much-needed solution.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always guaranteed goals throughout his career and should be a success at Chelsea even at the dusk of his career. Also, due to his age, he is not expected to cost much which means he would be a safe bet for Thomas Tuchel.

Even though Ronaldo should be a good addition to Chelsea on paper, a move could be complicated due to his reputation at Manchester United. A move to Chelsea could tarnish his whole legacy at Old Trafford over the years.

Paris Saint-Germain are another club to have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo and are possibly one of the few clubs who can afford his wages. However, a move to the Parc des Princes also seems unlikely due to the presence of Lionel Messi at PSG.