Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: The FIFA World Cup stats and numbers of the two GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as the greatest of all time (GOAT) having won a total of 12 Ballon d'Or awards between each other, but the Portugal and Argentina superstars have failed to win at the biggest stage representing their nations.

While both Messi and Ronaldo have won it all with their clubs, the two GOATs have never won the FIFA World Cup for their country. However, the duo have won the continental cups representing their nations.

Ronaldo, who made his senior Portugal appearance in 2003, helped the Portuguese lift the Euro in 2016 followed by the UEFA Nations League title in 2018-19 season. But in his four attempts at the World Cup, Ronaldo and Portugal have never made it to the final, finishing fourth at best in 2006.

Messi, on the other hand, helped Argentina end nearly a 30-year trophy-less run by winning the Copa Ameria in 2021 followed by the inaugural Finalissima, the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions. But like Ronaldo, Messi's Argentina too has failed to win at the biggest stage of them all.

Messi, however, came close to lifting the title 2014, but lost the final to Germany. Messi also has made four World Cup appearances so far. Both star forwards will look to add the title in their fifth attempt at Qatar 2022.

Ronaldo and Messi are also the leading goal-scorers in the World, having netted over 1500 goals between each other for club and country. Ronaldo leads the list with 818 goals in 1132 appearances, while Messi is the third highest goal-scorer with 787 goals in 997 appearances.

Now, let's take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi international record and stats from their FIFA World Cup finals appearances: