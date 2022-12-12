Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Stats: Numbers, Facts and Achievements of the Portugal star in World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo may have played for the final time in the World Cup already. The iconic Portugal international may well have had his swansong on the global stage of football after his Portugal side unceremoniously bowed out of the tournament with a defeat against Morocco. He left the pitch in tears after the monumental loss, perhaps indicating what people are fearing the most, that his World Cup journey is over.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a stalwart of modern football has gigantic numbers in club football. The current free agent has donned the jerseys of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Sporting CP and Juventus - winning numerous titles with them.

For Portugal, the 37-year-old has played 196 matches, scoring 118 goals. He also lifted the Euros in 2016 and became the UEFA Nations League champion in 2018-19. But his dream to win the World Cup with his nation may have ended.

The veteran is 37 now, and in four years time he will be 41 when the World Cup takes place in USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026. But it is highly likely that Ronaldo won't extend his Portugal career till then. Let's take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup journey-

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Stats:

Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006.

World Cup Appearances: 22

World Cup Goals: 8

World Cup Minutes: 1764

World Cup Assists: 2

Best World Cup: World Cup 2018, where Ronaldo scored 4 goals in 4 matches, including a hat-trick.

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Facts:

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Portuguese player to play in 5 World Cups. He also has scored in 5 separate World Cups, along with Argentina star Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut against Angola in 2006. He made his first World Cup start against Iran in 2006 and scored a goal in Portugal's 2-0 win.

Since the 2006 semifinal loss against France, Cristiano Ronaldo started every WC match for Portugal until the round of 16 match against Switzerland this year, when Goncalo Ramos replaced the veteran in the starting lineup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's best performance in World Cup came against Spain four years ago, when he scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw against their neighbours.

All of Cristiano Ronaldo's 8 World Cup goals have come in the group-stage matches. The Portugal forward has never scored in a knockout match, despite playing 8 of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Achievements:

Cristiano Ronaldo may finish 2nd in the goal-scoring chart for Portugal in the World Cups with 8. Eusebio has scored 9 goals for Portugal in the World Cup. His best achievement with Portugal in the World Cup will be finishing fourth in 2006. The 37-year-old has captained his country 14 times in the World Cups, most by any player in Portugal's history.