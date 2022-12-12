Croatia vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Argentina will be up against Croatia in the first semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, 13th December (Wednesday, 14th December in India). Both nations had to go through plenty of physical and emotional draining in their quarter-final clashes against the Netherlands and Brazil respectively and had to win their penalty shootouts.

Croatia have extended their 100% record to five successive shootouts at the expense of Brazil in the quarter-finals having drawn 1-1 against the Selecao after 120 minutes. Argentina, meanwhile, did well to win their shootout under immense pressure after seeing the Netherlands draw level from 2-0 down.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Argentina vs Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: December 14, Wednesday

Kick-off time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)



Croatia vs Argentina key players to watch out:

Argentina: When we talk about Argentina, the key player is obviously Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar is the lynchpin of Lionel Scaloni's side and makes things happen on the pitch. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar carries the dreams of millions of Argentines on his shoulders and has just two hurdles in his way with Croatia being the first.

Croatia: Croatia have been exceptional both defensively as well as in the middle of the park. The area where the Croats are being let down is up front. Their key player is obviously the greatest player in their history Luka Modric. The Real Madrid superstar makes it easy to defy his age on a weekly basis and has been key behind Croatia's phenomenal run once again in the World Cup.

Argentina vs Croatia prediction:

We have witnessed a crazy and unpredictable World Cup this time out and it's pretty difficult to predict the outcome of such a huge game that too in the semis. We predict a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes with Croatia winning on penalties once again.

Argentina vs Croatia Possible starting XI:

Argentina Starting 11 (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Croatia Starting 11 (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic.



Croatia vs Argentina My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Dejan Lovren, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Luka Modric. Ivan Perisic (Vice captain), Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister; Angel Di Maria

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Captain), Andrej Kramaric