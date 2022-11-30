Croatia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 30: Croatia and Belgium, two medal winners from the FIFA World Cup 2018 clash against each other in what could be a decider for a spot in the knockout stage.

The two European giants will lock horns against each other on Thursday, 1st December at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in pretty much a must win game.

Belgium are currently third with three points in Group F behind Croatia and Morocco who have four points each. A win would secure Roberto Martinez's side a place in the round of 16. A draw could also be enough if Morocco loses to Canada by four or more goals but that looks like a tall order.

Croatia, last World Cup's finalists, started their World Cup campaign with a draw against Morocco but responded strongly against Canada by winning 4-1 from 0-1 down. A draw would be enough for Zlatko Dalic's side but they would look for a win to secure the top spot in their group.

Here is a look at the Croatia vs Belgium tie:

Match Date: December 1

Match Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Croatia: Croatia looked at their usual best against Canada after going 0-1 down and came up with one of the strongest performances in this World Cup. Belgium would be a much stronger test to their credentials though and Luka Modric, the best Croatian player of all time, will be the key player for his country.

Belgium: Belgium have flattered to deceive so far in the World Cup. They have to step up against Croatia if they have to manage qualification for the knockout stages. Kevin de Bruyne needs to have a solid game for his side.

Dream11 prediction: We predict a 2-1 win for Croatia.

Possible Line Ups:

Croatia Starting 11 (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

Belgium Starting 11 (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Leandro Trossard; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Michy Batshuayi

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Borna Sosa

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Vice captain), Luka Modric, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Ivan Perisic

Attackers: Michy Batshuayi, Andrej Kramaric (Captain)