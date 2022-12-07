Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

The 2018 World Cup runners-up, Croatia are set to take on tournament favorites Brazil in a high-voltage quarterfinal clash next. Tite’s side looks like they are approaching their best form following a thumping 4-0 victory over South Korea in the round of 16. Croatia on the other hand, managed a hard-fought win against Japan only to secure a place in the next stage following a win in a penalty shoot-out.

Considering the form, the Selecao are looking like a favorite. However, they have not fared well recently against European sides in the knockout stages of this competition, with all of their five exits from the World Cup since 1990 coming from European outfits.

Croatia have hardly shown any vintage display this World Cup, however, they tend to raise their game against the bigger teams and the game against Brazil could see a lot of improvements from their end.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Croatia vs Brazil:

Date: 9th December 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Croatia vs Brazil Key Players to Watch:

Croatia: While Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol are likely to be busy in the Croatia backline, their main threat upfront will be Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramarc. Both the attacker's performances could decide the fate of the game.

Brazil: Richarlison has been in massive form in this World Cup and his contribution could once again be the key. He has been consistent in front of goal at this tournament with three goals to his name and his involvement in this game could be the deciding factor.