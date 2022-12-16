Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

On Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium, Croatia and Morocco will play for the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup.

Both of these countries had excellent performances to go to the 2022 World Cup semifinals, but they were ultimately defeated by superior teams.

However, Croatia and Morocco still have a chance to win this weekend when they face off to discover who will take third place.

Morocco made history in this World Cup by becoming the first African nation to go to the World Cup semifinals. They accomplished this in outstanding style, coming out on top of a challenging group ahead of Croatia, Belgium, and Canada, then omitting Spain and Portugal in the knockout round.

Croatia too punched above its weight reaching the semi-final for a second successive time after defeating Japan and Brazil in the knockout before surrendering to Argentina 3-0 in the last game. Both sides will now fight for pride and despite the low exposure, this promises to be a well-contested game.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Croatia vs Morocco:

Date: 17th December 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Croatia vs Morocco Key Players to Watch:

Croatia: Croatia will once again depend on the midfield trio of Modric, Kovacic, and Brozovic. This is likely to be Modric's last game in the national shirt and he will surely look to make a mark before going out.

Morocco: Hakim Ziyech has been the heart of this Moroccan team and most of the decisive passes in this tournament have come from his feet. The team will once again rely on his expertise for the final time.

Croatia vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction:

Croatia are short on attacking talent and display, which makes them weak as a favorite in this fixture. Morocco have shown a better display throughout the tournament and they will be more motivated to snatch a win here. However, both teams have been outstanding defensively and this game will depend on their defensive performances.

Croatia vs Morocco Possible Line Ups:

Croatia Starting XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja.

Morocco Starting XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Noussair Mazraoui; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.



Croatia vs Morocco My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Dominik Livakovic

Defenders - Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, Sofiane Boufal, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi

Strikers - Andrej Kramaric (Vice-Captain), Youssef En-Nesyri (Captain)