Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Manchester United will look to carry on their great form against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the back of their heroics in the Manchester derby last time out at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils overcame City 2-1 in the derby, while Patrick Vieira's side fell short in a 1-0 narrow defeat against Chelsea.

United will look to push for a top-four spot once against a comparatively easy opponent while 12th-placed Crystal Palace will look to register their first win in 2023 after three back-to-back defeats.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Match Details:

Date: 19th January 2023

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United team news

Patrick Vieira is already without Nathan Ferguson and James MacArthur due to long-term injuries while star defender Joachim Andersen has joined them on the sideline. The Danish defender picked up an injury against Chelsea in the last game and is likely to sit out. Tomkins is likely to replace him in the line-up. Apart from them, the Eagles are expected to field a strong team.

United on the other hand will be without Donny van de Beek with a season-long injury. Diogo Dalot is still nursing the hamstring injury while Jadon Sancho is working behind to return to match fitness. New signing Wout Weghorst is expected to be named in the squad however is likely to come only from the bench.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United H2H Results

Crystal Palace wins: 10

Draws: 12

Manchester United wins: 39

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LineUps

Crystal Palace Starting XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Nathanel Clyne, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Michael Olise; Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze.

Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Anthony Martial.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Dream 11 Prediction:

Crystal Palace have been struggling lately and they have lost 4 of their last 5 league fixtures contrasting to United who are on an unbeaten run of a nine-game winning streak in all competitions. A Manchester United win is certainly the most probable outcome on current form.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Vicente Guaita

Defenders - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Tyrick Mitchell

Midfielders - Michael Olise, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Eberechi Eze

Strikers - Anthony Martial (Captain), Wilfried Zaha (Vice-Captain)