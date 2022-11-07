Dani Alves becomes Brazils oldest World Cup star, Martinelli preferred to Firmino

London, Nov. 7: Dani Alves will become Brazil's oldest World Cup star after earning a recall for Qatar 2022, while Roberto Firmino has missed out on Tite's final squad, with Gabriel Martinelli preferred.

Alves is now 39 and made his international debut in 2006, but he is heading to his third World Cup this year.

The former Barcelona right-back will make Selecao history, with Djalma Santos – 37 at the 1966 World Cup – previously their oldest player at a finals.

Alves is not necessarily a hugely popular choice, but Tite responded to the veteran's critics.

"I didn't come here to please people on Twitter, which I don't even know what percentage of the Brazilian people represents," the coach said.

"I respect differing opinions and I'm not here to convince everyone. I just want to give information so that people democratically form their own opinion.

"Now, everyone has their opinion and everyone has my respect."

Alves' inclusion was the standout news from Tite's squad announcement on Monday, although the coach also had a big call to make in attack.

Arsenal pair Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus each made the cut, but Liverpool's Firmino did not due to the wealth of alternative options at Tite's disposal.

Firmino does not return after being named in the Brazil squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, although nine members of that group are included again.

Alisson and Ederson remain among the goalkeepers, while defenders Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Danilo all return.

Manchester United pair Fred and Casemiro are unsurprising choices in midfield, as Neymar again joins Jesus up front amid a sensational season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil World Cup squad in full:

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea); Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham); Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).