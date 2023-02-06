Declan Rice Transfer News: Three Clubs That Could Land The England Star In The Summer

Bengaluru, February 6: West Ham United skipper Declan Rice is expected to be a player very much in demand during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The England international has made his name at West Ham United over rhe years having established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in both England and Europe.

West Ham United have done really well to keep him at the club for so long but they might have no other option than to sell him this summer.

The 23-year-old is contracted to the London Stadium until the summer of 2024 which means that this will be their last chance to cash in on the midfielder.

It is understood that the Englishman could cost in the region of £80 million this summer, which is significantly lower than their demand of more than £100 million in the past.

Here, we will talk about three clubs who could make moves for the midfielder in the summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea have long-standing interest in Rice who came through the youth ranks of the Blues. He was released by the West London giants when he was just 14 years of age but has since done excellently to attract interest from his boyhood club.

Arsenal

Arsenal are believed to be the front runners to land Rice in the summer. And having missed out on the signing of Moises Caicedo in the summer could mean that they could be all in for Rice in the summer.

Liverpool

Liverpool are going through possible their worst season in a very long time and midfield has been the biggest area of concern for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp should be looking to reinforce in the middle of the park in the summer and Rice could be a player he could be looking at. With Fabinho looking like a shadow of his usual self, Rice could be a long-term replacement of the midfielder.