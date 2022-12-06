Denzel Dumfries: Chelsea and Manchester United target available for €50 million

Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries will reportedly be available in the January transfer window for €50 million, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United showing their interest in the player.

Dumfries, 26, has been a regular for Italian club Inter Milan and has been in the starting lineup for his country in the Qatar World Cup. He has played every minute for Netherlands in this World Cup so far, but his best performance came against the USA in the round of 16 match.

Dumfries scored one goal and assisted twice in Netherlands' 3-1 victory over USA.

It continues his strong form for his country since the Nations League where he scored 2 goals and got an assist. The right-back has played 15 times for Inter in the Serie A, with 1 goal and a couple of assists to his name.

Inter sit fifth in Serie A and the club would like to retain the services of a regular starter in his prime, but a report from Calciomercato claims any bid exceeding €50m would be an offer they cannot refuse.

Dumfries available in January -

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi regards him as an indispensable part of the squad, but will be helpless if any offer north of 50 million euros arrive in January.



The 26-year-old was asked about the latest links with Chelsea after his brilliant display against the USA, and he said, "of course, it's a big compliment to be linked with Chelsea".

Chelsea want Dumfries as a backup or competition for Reece James, who is recovering from an injury. Cesar Azpilicueta has been covering at the right-back position and the Blues want Dumfries to bolster that position.

Manchester United also interested in the player and see him as a replacement for an outgoing Aaron Wan Bissaka. Wan Bissaka's £50 million move from Crystal Palace has been massively underwhelming, and it looks like United are happy to offload the player. Hence they are eyeing a move for Dumfries, who will not just be a backup for Diogo Dalot, but compete for a starting role.

(with inputs from Omnisport)