Diogo Dalot could be looking for a move, three players Manchester United could consider

Kolkata, October 14: Diogo Dalot did well to leapfrog ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season under Ralf Rangnick to become the first-choice right-back at Manchester United and new manager Erik ten Hag has also shown his trust in the Portuguese full-back.

The 23-year-old has been the first-choice at right-back for the Red Devils this season as Dalot continues to impress almost on a weekly basis.

However, the Red Devils face a tricky situation as Dalot has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and is said to be happy to consider his options. Contract talks between the two parties are not reported to be at an advanced stage in this moment in time which suggests that Erik ten Hag could lose the defender in a few months' time and that too on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe including Juventus, Barcelona and Roma. Here, we look at three options for the Red Devils if they lose Dalot next summer.

Max Aarons - Norwich City

Aarons has been linked with several top clubs in recent years but somehow he still remains at Norwich City. Aarons is clearly too good for the Canaries who have bounced between the Premier League and the Championship in the last few years. Aarons is quite solid defensively and is a menace while going forward as well and being home-grown, he serves as a great option for the Red Devils.

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen

A product of Manchester City football academy, Frimpong is making a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen having impressed with his all-action display at right-back. The Dutchman has been particularly known for his ability while going forward and ability to find his teammates with pin-point crosses. Aged just 21 now, he has a very high ceiling and could become a world-class right-back in the future.

Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan

Dumfries has been widely linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months. Erik ten Hag is known to be a huge admirer of the Inter Milan star who is known for his quality while going forward. If the Red Devils lose Dalot next summer, Dumfries could be the first-choice for Ten Hag as he looks to replace the Portuguese international.