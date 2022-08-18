Does Anthony Gordons proposed move to Chelsea make sense?

Kolkata, August 18: As per rumours in England, Chelsea could make a bid worth 45 million pounds for the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a huge admirer of the Toffees academy graduate and is prepared to test the resolve of the Merseyside club

Gordon has been a player very much in demand over the summer with both Spurs and Newcastle United linked with his signature. However, now Chelsea have joined the race and are looking to make a huge offer for the young winger.

This has been an eventful summer transfer window for Chelsea as they have overseen some major departures as well as making some mega signings. However, there are still a number of areas where the Blues still have to work on.

At the moment, the Blues have just one out and out striker in the their ranks i the form of Armando Broja and it is quite evident that Tuchel does not fancy him. They have also sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig while loaning club record signing Romelu out to Inter Milan.

Gordon has been used by Everton manager Frank Lampard as a striker so far this season in the opening two games as Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses with injury. However, the 21-year-old is not a striker by trade and is more suited on the flanks.

If the Blues want Gordon to become their new striker, it certainly does not make sense. Even if Tuchel wants him to play as a wide attacker, it is still a deal that would not make a lot of sense.

At the age of 21, Gordon is still quite raw and unpolished and has played just 62 games for Everton senior team till date. He only became a first-team regular last season and was not too impressive either.

In 62 games for the Toffees, the England under-21 international has scored just four times while assisting eight goals. He might turn out to be an excellent player in near future but he has certainly now done enough to command a transfer fee of 45 millions pounds.