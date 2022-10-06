Donny Van de Beek could make Premier League switch in January - Good call from the struggling midfielder?

Kolkata, October 6: Struggling Manchester United star midfielder Donny van de Beek could be available for a January transfer with Erik ten Hag reportedly deeming the Dutch midfielder surplus to requirements.

The former Ajax manager has given a fresh life to struggling players under the previous Old Trafford regime.

Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial are some of the prime examples. Van de Beek was also expected to be on this list with the central midfielder excelling most during his Ajax days under the tutelage of Ten Hag.

However, it is ruoured that the new boss has been left unimpressed by his former player so far and has instructed the board to asses any suitable January offer for him.

Leicester City reportedly have been alerted by this stance and as per rumors, a January bid could be expected from their end. However, it is understood that the Foxes will offer a similar deal to Everton as last season.

The relegation battlers will reportedly look for a loan deal with an option-to-buy transfer.

Struggles so far

The 25-year-old has been with United since the 2020/21 season but has played just 1855 minutes across 53 appearances in all competitions so far. The arrival of the former boss has not changed that part with him struggling for minutes once again during the early months of the season.

Van de Beek has played just 19 minutes so far this season and is yet to start a competitive game which speaks volumes about his struggle.

Good option?

Considering the talent and age bracket Van de Beek should play more and an exit from Old Trafford could help his development. It could be good for him to again start from scratch and getting a move to sides like Leicester City could reclaim his lost status.

Considering the uncertain future of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, the Manchester United midfielder could be the central figure in the Leicester City team and it could provide him a good platform to perform.