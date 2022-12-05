Dubai Super Cup: Arsenal announce squad for Dubai tour, check out the full squad here

Arsenal are set to play Lyon and AC Milan in the World Cup break for preparatory reasons. Due to the World Cup, the season broke in the middle and the Gunners are set to fly to Dubai for a week-long camp in the desert.

Arsenal will play French club Olympique Lyon and Italian giants AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup. Liverpool are also in the tournament but the two Premier League against won't play each other.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta announced a 27-man squad for the tour. 10 of Arsenal's players have taken part in the World Cup, hence some youngsters have been added to the squad.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard will be leading the troops. Emile Smith-Rowe has also been added to the squad as the player recovers from thigh surgery. Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, who became the youngest player to play in the Premier League, is also making the trip.

Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign on December 26 against West Ham. The Gunners currently sit top of the PL table.

Arsenal Full Squad:

Karl Hein (GK), Hubert Graczyk (GK), James Hillson (GK), Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith-Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding, Cedric, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny, Marquinhos, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Catalin Cirjan, Taylor Foran, Zame Monlouis, Charles Sago Jr, Matt Smith, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Lino Sousa, Reuell Walters