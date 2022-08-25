Durand Cup 2022: Chennaiyin FC eye win against reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC

Imphal, Aug. 25: Chennaiyin FC will look to register their first win in the Durand Cup when they take on reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC in their second match here on Friday.

Playing their first match under new coach Thomas Brdaric, Chennayin registered a fighting 2-2 draw against 2005 champions Army Red in their opener.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will be coming into the fixture after a 2-0 win over I-League heavyweights TRAU FC in their opening clash.

Speaking about the upcoming assignment, Chennaiyin boss Brdaric stated, "HFC is an experienced team and have a good blend of foreign and domestic players in the squad. It will be an exciting contest and we are prepared and looking forward for the challenge on Friday."

The Durand Cup will also allow Brdaric to experiment and learn more about his players ahead of the upcoming ISL season. "It's a good chance for everyone in the squad to make their mark and show good performances. To prove they can be an important part of the team and can be reliable.

"The youngsters have shown good energy in the training sessions and are willing to put in the hard work to earn the match-time and their place in the team. Sajal Bag and Jiteshwor Singh earned their place in the starting XI in the opening game against Army Red but there's always chance to improve."

The Marina Machans are currently placed fourth in the Group C standings and a win by two-goal margin or more will propel them to the top of the table and one step closer to qualification for the knockout stage of the tournament.

The coach said good communication between the players is key to success in any tournament.

"We are widening our topics and the players have showed good attitude in the training sessions. It's a long way for the season to go. We have already showed we can play beautiful football, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be successful.

"You need to know to be nasty, dirty at the right moments and to understand that you have to be more noisy on the pitch and having good communication between each other is really important," Brdaric said.

The Group C match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM IST at Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Source: CFC Media