Durand Cup : Goa eye comeback win against Indian Air Force

Bengaluru, August 18: Durand Cup champions FC Goa may not have started their title defence on a strong note, but a comeback is definitely on the cards for them as they prepare to face the Indian Air Force Football Team in their second group stage match on Friday (August 19).

The Gaurs took the lead against Mohammedan SC in their opening match on Tuesday, before a second half blitzkrieg helped the Black Panthers take home the three points.

As a result, the Boys in Orange will be keen to get their campaign off and running on Friday.

This will also be the IAF Football Team's first match of the tournament. In Durand Cup 2021, they finished third in their group with one point from three matches.

As the Amche Gaurs are yet to open their account in terms of points in Group A at the tournament, the equation is quite simple - win each of their remaining matches to ensure qualification to the knockout stages.

This is exactly what the young Gaurs will try to do come Friday, when they lock horns with the Indian Air Force Football Team.

"The players are ready and we have been training well, in a bid to put the defeat against Mohammedan SC behind us," head coach Deggie Cardozo told FC Goa Media.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Of course, the effort was there but the result (against Mohammedan) was not in our favour. No more thinking about it. Our focus is completely on ourselves and what we can do.