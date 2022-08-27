Durand Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters register first win; Mohammedan Sporting SC enter quarterfinals

Bengaluru, August 27: Kerala Blasters beat North East United 3-0 in a Group D match of Durand Cup 2022 to register their first win of the tournament at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati while Mohammedan Sporting beat Indian Air Force 2-0 in an earlier match to become the first team to enter quarterfinals.

In the match between two Indian Super League (ISL) teams, Mohammed Aimen did the star turn for Blasters with a brace.

Aimen provided the breakthrough in the 28th minute, while Muhammad Ajsal doubled the lead in the 55th minute. Aimen again found the mark in the 90th minute as Blasters produced a dominant display.

Mohammedan in quarters

Earlier, Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals after registering a 2-0 win over Indian Air Force.

Goals from Senegalese defender Ousmane Ndiaye (33rd minute) and young forward Rahul Paswan (87th minute) helped the Black Panthers secure their spot in the last eight stage and also register their third win in the tournament from as many matches.

Mohammedan had their first attempt in the sixth minute when a long-ranger by Tajik midfielder Nuriddin Davronov missed the target. In the 20th minute, Pritam Singh was played on by Trinidadian talisman Marcus Joseph but the former's shot was too weak and was easily kept out by IAF custodian Subhajit.

Just over 20 minutes into the game, the Airmen had their only shot on goal but Saurav Sadhukhan's effort from distance did not cause much trouble to the MSC keeper, Sankar Roy.

Mohammedan's long search for goals finally paid off when Ndaye headed the ball in off a cross from Faslu in the 33rd minute.

Mohammedan continued with their attacks in search of the comfort goal and it was in the 81st minute, Marcus found substitute Kenya Lewis out on the left wing, who neatly dodged his marker to drive in and crossed for Pritam, but his volley across the goal just missed the target.

The local side finally found their second goal in the 87th minute, when Marcus, after taking a corner, got the ball back from Ndiaye.

He chipped in and Paswan executed a wonderful spot jump to nail a header into the back of the goal.