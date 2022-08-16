Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Goa in opener

Bengaluru, August 16: Mohammedan Sporting SC exacted a sweet revenge on FC Goa by beating the champions 3-1 in the Durand Cup 2022 lung opener at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Tuesday (August 16) evening.

In the Durand Cup 2021 final played at the same venue, Edu Bedia's 105th-minute strike had helped the Men in Orange overcome the challenge posed by Kolkata-based outfit to lay their hands on the trophy for the first time.

But on Tuesday, it was the Kolkata giants' time to turn the table as they staged a stunning come-from-behind win in opening game of the 131st edition of Asia's oldest and world's third oldest football tournament.

Three first team players -- Hrithik Tiwari, Nemil and Phrangki Buam -- made the cut for FC Goa head coach Deggie Cardozo's starting XI as new signing Ayush Chhetri was named among the substitutes.

The Gaurs drew the first blood when young midfielder Muhammad Nebil struck from a counter attack to give his side an early lead.

The Black Panthers had to wait until the second half to find an equaliser when in the 49th minute 29-year-old Manipur forward Pritam Singh drew parity off a delightful cross from winger Sheikh Faiaz.

Egged on by a boisterous home support, Mohammedan SC brought in midfielder Faslu Rahman in the 78th minute of the game, and the 27-year-old gave headed the ball into the net and earned MSC the all-important just six minutes later.

Rahman was also instrumental in the third and final goal as he assisted skipper Marcus Joseph in the 93rd minute who sealed the deal and put the final nail in the coffin.