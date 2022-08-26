Durand Cup: Jameshedpur FC 1-0 FC Goa; Tapan’s strike gives JFC first win of the tournament

The second half began on a more even keen with Goa also finding their strappings. JFC coach Carlos Santamarina realised something needed to be done and effected a double change, bringing in Lenin Singh and Tapan Halder in the 53rd minute, in place of Kamlesh Singh Bisht and Nikhil Barla. In the 66th he replaced Keisan Singh with Sorokhaibam Meitei.

The changes began to pay dividends as in the 70th minute, Ruatmawia was deemed to have been brought down in the box and referee Srikrishna pointed to the spot. Vinil Poojary's kick was at a comfortable height and headed towards the right corner of the FCG goal, but Hrithik guessed right and brought off a comfortable save in the end to deny JFC.

Goa had a golden chance to go ahead in the 75th minute of the game when Nemil found Phrangki Buam with a wonderful through from midfield. It was one on one, but keeper Mohit Dhami came out in time making himself big and Buam struck the keeper from close.

Nemil then tried one from outside the box with his favoured left foot after creating some space, but it was way off target.

JFC finally broke the deadlock when Phijam Vikash Singh aimed at Tapan with a cross from the left. The JFC number 10, won the ball ahead of his marker, took a touch forward, and beat the keeper with his placement. Hrithik did get a heavy touch to the ball, but it trickled in between his outstretched legs. 84' lovely cross from 61, no 10 scores.

FCG gaffer Deggie Cardozo took out Nemil and brought on number 11 Davis Fernandes in the dying minutes in a final effort to salvage the game, but JFC were not to be denied on the day.

Both JFC and FCG have three points with one final game to go in the group for them.

(Durand Cup)