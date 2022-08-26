Durand Cup: Ten-man Chennaiyin lose 1-3 against ISL champions Hyderabad FC

Imphal, Aug 26: Skipper Anirudh Thapa's 43rd-minute strike went in vain as a 10-man Chennayin FC went down to a 1-3 defeat against reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC in their second Group C Durand Cup match at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Friday (August 26).

Thapa handed Chenaniyin FC the lead just two minutes before halftime as Hyderabad FC rode on Ogbeche's (65th, 74th) brace and Joao Victor's strike to take full points.

Thomas Brdaric made three changes in the team's starting line-up from their draw

against Army Red FT. Gurmukh Singh came in for Aakash Sangwan while Ninthoi and Rahim Ali started in place of Jockson Dhas and Jiteshwor Singh respectively.

Chennaiyin dominated proceedings in the first half but both the teams failed to create clear scoring opportunities.

Thapa broke the deadlock just two minutes before the breather as he pulled off an extraordinary finish to beat Hyderabad custodian Laxmikant Kattimani after being fed by an inch-perfect cross-field diagonal pass from Sajal Bag.

After the change of sides, Hyderabad were awarded a penalty after Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne was sent off for handball clearance off the line. Joao Victor stepped up and successfully converted from the spot to level the score.

Nine minutes later, Ogbeche handed Hyderabad the lead from a Mohammed Yasir delivery from outside the box.

Minutes later, Ogbeche handed Hyderabad a two-goal cushion with another header from Lalchungnunga Chhangte's cross. The Marina Machans pressed hard in the dying minutes in search of goals. But Ajith's low, powerful show from outside the box was saved by the goalkeeper.

Chennaiyin came all out attacking in the final minutes of the game but luck seemed to be not in their favour as Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic hit the woodwork in injury time.

Brdaric's men will take on I-League side TRAU FC on September 1 next.