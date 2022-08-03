Durand Cup Trophy Tour reaches home of defending champions FC Goa

Bengaluru, August 3: Goa was the final stop of the Trophy Tour for the 131st edition of the historic Durand Cup football tournament.

As per information received via a media release, the Trophy Tour was flagged off from Kolkata on July 19, travelling to Guwahati, Imphal and Jaipur before arriving in Goa.

After a two-day tour in Goa, the trophies return to Kolkata, the venue of the final.

Post the unveiling, the Trophies were put on display at the Bambolim camp of the Indian Army and an exhibition football game was also played at the FC Goa Club ground in the Salvador do Mundo Panchayat.

The three Trophies, the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the residents of Shimla in 1904) and the President's Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, in 1956) continue their tour of Goa on August 3, with Trophy displays planned at the Dhempe College in Miramar, the MES College in Vasco, at the INS Hansa, the Panjim Church as well as the Mall de Goa in Porvorim.

They are then set to return to Kolkata on August 4.