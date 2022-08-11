Durand Cup Winners List: Full List of Champions and Runners Up of Post-Independence Era From 1950 to 2021

The Durand Cup, the oldest existing football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world, is a domestic football competition held every year in India. Three trophies

The Durand Cup was founded in 1888 by Sir Henry Mortimer Durand and was held in Shimla. The tournament mainly featured British Armed Forces, British Indian Army and other armed units in the early years.

The Durand Cup, also known as Durand Football Tournament, was held every year since the 1888 except for 1914-1919 due to world war 1, 1939 due to world war 2, 1941-1947 due to the world war 2 and partition of India.

The Durand Cup resumed in 1950 and has been held every year since then except for 2020 when the tournament was postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The winning team is presented with three trophies - Durand Cup (the original tournament trophy), Shimla Trophy (donated by the residents of Shimla) and President's Cup (rewarded from post-independence era).

The first ever edition in 1888 was won by Royal Scots Fuseliers, but it was later champions Highland Infantry and Blackwatch that went on to become the most successful teams in the pre-independence era from 1888 to 1947.

Since the post-independence era from 1950, the two Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have gone on to become the most successful teams having won the Durand Cup 16 times each.

Also, in the 69 editions held since 1950, the trophy has been shared between two finalists three times. In 1982 and 1960, Bagan and East Bengal had to share the trophy after the finals ended in draw, while JCT and Border Security Force shared the trophy in 1976.

Here we take a look the Durand Cup winners and runners up list since the post-independence era from 1950-2022:

Year Winner Score Runner Up 2021 Goa 1–0 (AET) Mohammedan 2020 Tournament not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Gokulam Kerala 2–1 Mohun Bagan 2016 Army Green 0–0 (AET) (6–5 penalties) NEROCA 2014 Salgaocar 1–0 Pune 2013 Mohammedan 2–1 ONGC 2012 Air India 0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties) Dodsal 2011 Churchill Brothers 0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties) Prayag United 2010 United 1–0 JCT 2009 Churchill Brothers 3–1 (AET) Mohun Bagan 2008 Mahindra United 3–2 (AET) Churchill Brothers 2007 Churchill Brothers 1–0 Mahindra United 2006 Dempo 1–0 JCT 2005 Army XI 0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties) Sporting Goa 2004 East Bengal 2–1 Mohun Bagan 2003 Salgaocar 1–1 (AET) (4–3 penalties) East Bengal 2002 East Bengal 3–0 Army XI 2001 Mahindra United 5–0 Churchill Brothers 2000 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (golden goal) Mahindra United 1999 Salgaocar 0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties) East Bengal 1998 Mahindra & Mahindra 2–1 East Bengal 1997 Kochin 3–1 Mohun Bagan 1996 JCT 1–0 Iraq Al-Naft 1995 East Bengal 0–0 (AET) (4–3 penalties) Tata Football Academy 1994 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal 1993 East Bengal 1–0 Punjab State Electricity Board 1992 JCT 1–0 Mohammedan 1991 East Bengal 1–1 (AET) (5–3 penalties) Border Security Force 1990 East Bengal 3–2 Mahindra & Mahindra 1989 East Bengal 0–0 (AET) (3–1 penalties) Mohun Bagan 1988 Border Security Force 3–2 East Bengal 1987 JCT 1–0 Mohun Bagan 1986 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal 1985 Mohun Bagan 0–0 (AET) & (3–2 penalties) JCT 1984 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal 1983 JCT 1–1 (AET) & 2–1 Mohun Bagan 1982 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal 0–0 (AET) - 1981 Border Security Force 1–0 JCT 1980 Mohun Bagan 1–0 Mohammedan 1979 Mohun Bagan 1–0 Punjab Police 1978 East Bengal 3–0 Mohun Bagan 1977 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (AET) & 2–1 JCT 1976 Border Security Force and JCT 1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET) - 1975 Border Security Force 1–0 JCT 1974 Mohun Bagan 3–2 JCT 1973 Border Security Force 2–1 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary 1972 East Bengal 0–0 (AET) & 1–0 Mohun Bagan 1971 Border Security Force 0–0 (AET) & 1–0 Leaders Club 1970 East Bengal 2–0 Mohun Bagan 1969 Gorkha Brigade 1–0 Border Security Force 1968 Border Security Force 1–0 East Bengal 1967 East Bengal 1–0 Bengal Nagpur Railway 1966 Gorkha Brigade 2–0 Sikh Regimental Centre 1965 Mohun Bagan 2–0 Punjab Police 1964 Mohun Bagan 2–0 East Bengal 1963 Mohun Bagan 0–0 (AET) & 2–0 Andhra Pradesh Police 1962 Tournament not held, due to Sino-Indian War 1961 Andhra Pradesh Police 1–0 Mohun Bagan 1960 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal 1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET) - 1959 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (AET) & 3–1 Mohammedan 1958 Madras Regimental Centre 1–1 (AET) & 2–0 Gorkha Brigade 1957 Hyderabad City Police 2–1 East Bengal 1956 East Bengal 2–0 Hyderabad City Police 1955 Madras Regimental Centre 0–0 (AET), 0–0 (AET) & 3–2 Indian Air Force 1954 Hyderabad City Police 1–1 (AET) & 1–0 Hindustan Aircraft Limited 1953 Mohun Bagan 4–0 National Defence Academy 1952 East Bengal 1–0 Hyderabad City Police 1951 East Bengal 1–1 (AET) & 2–1 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary 1950 Hyderabad City Police 2–2 (AET) & 1–0 (AET) Mohun Bagan

AET - After Extra Time