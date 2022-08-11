Durand Cup Winners List: Full List of Champions and Runners Up of Post-Independence Era From 1950 to 2021


FC Goa, the 2021 Durand Cup champions

The Durand Cup, the oldest existing football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world, is a domestic football competition held every year in India. Three trophies

The Durand Cup was founded in 1888 by Sir Henry Mortimer Durand and was held in Shimla. The tournament mainly featured British Armed Forces, British Indian Army and other armed units in the early years.

The Durand Cup, also known as Durand Football Tournament, was held every year since the 1888 except for 1914-1919 due to world war 1, 1939 due to world war 2, 1941-1947 due to the world war 2 and partition of India.

The Durand Cup resumed in 1950 and has been held every year since then except for 2020 when the tournament was postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The winning team is presented with three trophies - Durand Cup (the original tournament trophy), Shimla Trophy (donated by the residents of Shimla) and President's Cup (rewarded from post-independence era).

The first ever edition in 1888 was won by Royal Scots Fuseliers, but it was later champions Highland Infantry and Blackwatch that went on to become the most successful teams in the pre-independence era from 1888 to 1947.

Since the post-independence era from 1950, the two Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have gone on to become the most successful teams having won the Durand Cup 16 times each.

Also, in the 69 editions held since 1950, the trophy has been shared between two finalists three times. In 1982 and 1960, Bagan and East Bengal had to share the trophy after the finals ended in draw, while JCT and Border Security Force shared the trophy in 1976.

Here we take a look the Durand Cup winners and runners up list since the post-independence era from 1950-2022:

YearWinnerScoreRunner Up
2021Goa1–0 (AET)Mohammedan
2020Tournament not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019Gokulam Kerala2–1Mohun Bagan
2016Army Green0–0 (AET) (6–5 penalties)NEROCA
2014Salgaocar1–0Pune
2013Mohammedan2–1ONGC
2012Air India0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties)Dodsal
2011Churchill Brothers0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties)Prayag United
2010United1–0JCT
2009Churchill Brothers3–1 (AET)Mohun Bagan
2008Mahindra United3–2 (AET)Churchill Brothers
2007Churchill Brothers1–0Mahindra United
2006Dempo1–0JCT
2005Army XI0–0 (AET) (5–4 penalties)Sporting Goa
2004East Bengal2–1Mohun Bagan
2003Salgaocar1–1 (AET) (4–3 penalties)East Bengal
2002East Bengal3–0Army XI
2001Mahindra United5–0Churchill Brothers
2000Mohun Bagan1–1 (golden goal)Mahindra United
1999Salgaocar0–0 (AET) (3–2 penalties)East Bengal
1998Mahindra & Mahindra2–1East Bengal
1997Kochin3–1Mohun Bagan
1996JCT1–0Iraq Al-Naft
1995East Bengal0–0 (AET) (4–3 penalties)Tata Football Academy
1994Mohun Bagan1–0East Bengal
1993East Bengal1–0Punjab State Electricity Board
1992JCT1–0Mohammedan
1991East Bengal1–1 (AET) (5–3 penalties)Border Security Force
1990East Bengal3–2Mahindra & Mahindra
1989East Bengal0–0 (AET) (3–1 penalties)Mohun Bagan
1988Border Security Force3–2East Bengal
1987JCT1–0Mohun Bagan
1986Mohun Bagan1–0East Bengal
1985Mohun Bagan0–0 (AET) & (3–2 penalties)JCT
1984Mohun Bagan1–0East Bengal
1983JCT1–1 (AET) & 2–1Mohun Bagan
1982Mohun Bagan and East Bengal0–0 (AET)-
1981Border Security Force1–0JCT
1980Mohun Bagan1–0Mohammedan
1979Mohun Bagan1–0Punjab Police
1978East Bengal3–0Mohun Bagan
1977Mohun Bagan1–1 (AET) & 2–1JCT
1976Border Security Force and JCT1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET)-
1975Border Security Force1–0JCT
1974Mohun Bagan3–2JCT
1973Border Security Force2–1Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
1972East Bengal0–0 (AET) & 1–0Mohun Bagan
1971Border Security Force0–0 (AET) & 1–0Leaders Club
1970East Bengal2–0Mohun Bagan
1969Gorkha Brigade1–0Border Security Force
1968Border Security Force1–0East Bengal
1967East Bengal1–0Bengal Nagpur Railway
1966Gorkha Brigade2–0Sikh Regimental Centre
1965Mohun Bagan2–0Punjab Police
1964Mohun Bagan2–0East Bengal
1963Mohun Bagan0–0 (AET) & 2–0Andhra Pradesh Police
1962Tournament not held, due to Sino-Indian War
1961Andhra Pradesh Police1–0Mohun Bagan
1960Mohun Bagan and East Bengal1–1 (AET) & 0–0 (AET)-
1959Mohun Bagan1–1 (AET) & 3–1Mohammedan
1958Madras Regimental Centre1–1 (AET) & 2–0Gorkha Brigade
1957Hyderabad City Police2–1East Bengal
1956East Bengal2–0Hyderabad City Police
1955Madras Regimental Centre0–0 (AET), 0–0 (AET) & 3–2Indian Air Force
1954Hyderabad City Police1–1 (AET) & 1–0Hindustan Aircraft Limited
1953Mohun Bagan4–0National Defence Academy
1952East Bengal1–0Hyderabad City Police
1951East Bengal1–1 (AET) & 2–1Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
1950Hyderabad City Police2–2 (AET) & 1–0 (AET)Mohun Bagan

AET - After Extra Time

Published On August 11, 2022

