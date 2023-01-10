East Bengal create new record after scoring 35 goals in a football match!

Kolkata giants East Bengal have created a new record in Indian football on Tuesday (January 10).

East Bengal Women's Team won by a humongous scoreline of 35-0 in their Kanyashree Cup match against Behala Aikya Sammilani.

East Bengal, in total, had ten different scorers in the match, as they demolished the South Kolkata outfit in the match.

It happened in the fourth match of the Kanyashree Cup, as East Bengal created a new record in Indian football. This is the biggest win by an Indian team in any women's football game conducted by AIFF.

East Bengal Goals:

East Bengal started the scoring in the 3rd minute through Gita Das. The Red and Gold brigade breached the Behala defense 18 times in the first half and then scored 17 goals more after the break to complete the ludicrous scoreline.

The goalscorers had some astonishing numbers with four players scoring five goals or more.

Kabita Soren and Mousumi Murmu scored 6 goals each, while Deblina Bhattacharya and Gita Das netted 5 teams each. Susmita Bardhan scored 4 while Aishwarya Jagtap netted a hat-trick. Apart from them, Sulanjana and Tanushree scored a brace each. Piyali and Birsi Oraon completed the scoring with a goal to their name.

East Bengal Struggling in ISL:

Although the women's team have been racking up goals and performing at the highest order, the men's senior team of East Bengal are currently struggling in the Indian Super League. The Kolkata giants have lost 8 of their 12 ISL matches, and currently sitting 9th in the table with just 12 points.