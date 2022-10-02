East Bengal: Full Squad, Schedule, Formation, Possible Playing XI, Prediction in ISL 2022-23

Kolkata, Oct. 2: The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League is set to get underway and East Bengal FC will open their season against last season's finalists Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi on October 7.

The Kolkata Giants arrival in ISL hasn't gotten off to a strong start, but in the upcoming season, East Bengal is set to start to make a fresh start under new head coach Stephen Constantine.

Third time's the charm? The Kolkata club made their ISL debut during the 2020-21 season. After finishing ninth in their maiden ISL appearance, East Bengal endured an even tougher run as they finished last. Unlike their rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, EB has found it tough and after registering just one-win last season, East Bengal will look to make an impact in their third season.

Looking to start afresh under new coach Constantine, the Red and Gold Brigade made some key signings to take a step in the right direction. Apart from bolstering their foreign strength, signing the likes of Ivan Gonzalves, Cleiton Silva and Alex Lima, EB strengthened their team with some strong Indian players, signing the likes of Jerry Lalrinzuala, Aniket Jadhav and VP Suhair. Though they have a good squad at their disposal, EB maybe lacking a match-winner and will have their task cut out against strong ISL teams, who have more starry line-ups.

Though East Bengal have had two forgettable seasons, the Red and Gold brigade will hope for a better performance this season.

Here, ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, mykhel takes a look at the squad, possible playing 11, prediction and fixtures of East Bengal.

East Bengal's Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Ankit Mukherjee, Charis Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Nabi Khan, Sarthak Golui, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Luwang

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Eliandro dos Santos, Himanshu Jangra, Naorem Singh, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Sumeet Passi, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Head Coach: Stephen Constantine

Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamad Rakip, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Souvik Chakrabarti, Cleiton Silva, Suhair VP

Prediction:

After two dismal seasons, East Bengal have made some key buys ahead of the 2022-23 ISL edition. With new head coach Stephen Constantine taking over the reins, the Red and Gold Brigade will look to improve their position on the table and finish higher up, but a playoff spot still looks tough for the Kolkata side. Furthermore, EB will be playing in front of their fans for the first time since they joined the ISL from I-League and that will spur the side.

East Bengal's schedule:

Oct. 7: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Oct. 12: East Bengal vs FC Goa - 7:30pm IST

Oct. 20: NorthEast United vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Oct. 29: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 4: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 11: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 18: East Bengal vs Odisha FC - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 27: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Dec. 9: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Dec. 16: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Dec. 30: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 7: Odisha FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 13: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 20: East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 26: FC Goa vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Feb. 3: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30pm IST

Feb. 8: East Bengal vs NorthEast United - 7:30pm IST

Feb. 12: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Feb. 19: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST

Feb. 25: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30pm IST