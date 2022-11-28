Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 28: The stakes will be high when Senegal and Ecuador collide in Al Rayyan in their final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Only one of these two teams is likely to reach the knockout rounds from Group A, which also includes Netherlands, who are likely to be the other team, and Qatar, who are already out of reckoning.

Ecuador will only need a point to advance to the round of 16, while anything apart from a win will see Senegal, joining hosts Qatar in crashing out of the tournament in the group stages.

After a resilient 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, Ecuador's confidence will be sky-high. However, Senegal too will be full of confidence after a 3-1 win against Qatar in their last game.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Ecuador vs Senegal:

Date: 29th November 2022

Kick Off Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Ecuador vs Senegal Key Players to Watch:

Ecuador: Most of Ecuador's goal involvement has come from the feet of the former West Ham striker Enner Valencia, who has scored six goals in a row from just nine shots on target and he will once again be the key to his team's success.

Senegal: Senegal's defensive capabilities could decide the tie in their favor. The likes of Abdou Diallo and Kalidou Koulibaly have to be at their absolute best to keep the African side's attackers at bay.

Ecuador vs Senegal Dream11 Prediction:

Ecuador only needs a point to clinch a round 16 place. So, they may take the cautious approach in this game. Senegal, on the other hand, are expected to go full throttle to get all three points. This could turn out to be a close contest with Ecuador knicking a goal on the counter.

Ecuador vs Senegal Possible Line Ups:

Ecuador Starting XI (4-4-2): Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra; Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal Starting XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs; Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr; Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.

Ecuador vs Senegal My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Angelo Preciado, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Moises Caicedo, Krepin Diatta

Strikers: Boulaye Dia (Captain), Enner Valencia (Vice-Captain), Michael Estrada