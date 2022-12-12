Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah working hard amid Gabriel Jesus absence

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah asserts he is ready to step up for the Gunners in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus has been Arsenal's marksman this season since his arrival from Manchester City in the summer. The Brazil forward has been at the nucleus of Arsenal's amazing early season run and was in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

However, an injury on World Cup duty with Brazil has seen Jesus sidelined following knee surgery and he is set to miss at least a couple of months of action. And that means Eddie Nketiah is set to get some chances in the upcoming month or so.

Nketiah, who was poised to leave Arsenal, pulled up the socks and scored some important goals at the flag end of last season, which earned him a new contract at the club. He scored five goals in seven matches last term and penned a new deal till 2027 at the start of this season.

Nketiah's opportunities this season has mostly been in the cup matches but the England youth international will hope to replicate his goal-scoring prowess in the league in the coming matches. He has netted 3 goals this season, one in the EFL Cup and two in Europa League. The 23-year-old has made 12 league appearances this term, all from the bench, and has played 140 minutes of PL football so far without bulging the net once.

Advertisement

"Of course, it is an opportunity for myself," Nketiah stated. "These things happen in football, unfortunately, so you've just got to be ready for the moment when it comes.

"I have been working hard, I've been working hard all season and I'm sure when I get the opportunity I'll be able to come in and help the team."

Former Arsenal player Mikael Silvestre also believes Nketiah has the potential to fill the void of Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal are said to be active in the market for a potential replacement, but the former France international kept faith in Nketiah, stating the North London club shouldn't look to bring in a replacement.

Arsenal are currently in Dubai for a mid-season friendly tournament and won their first match against Lyon 3-0. Eddie Nketiah was among the scorers for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's men sit five points clear of rivals City at the top of the pile, with both teams having a game in hand on fellow top-four outfits Newcastle United and Tottenham. They resume their season with a home match against West Ham on December 26.