Eden Hazard could leave Real Madrid in January, three possible destinations

Kolkata, October 27: Real Madrid are reportedly desperate to part ways with Eden Hazard as soon as possible.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is believed to be keen on offloading the Belgian superstar in January itself after the 31-year-old enduring a tough start to the campaign.

Expectations were sky high when Hazard made his move to Real Madrid following an excellent spell at Chelsea but he has struggled to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu primarily due to his injury problems.

He has only made 71 appearances for Real Madrid till date having scored just seven goals and provided 11 assists. He has become pretty much a squad player at the Spanish capital club and it is understood that Real Madrid are now looking to cut their losses.

Here, we look at three clubs chasing the Belgian's signature.

Juventus

Juventus have seen their stocks fall over the past couple of seasons after enjoying almost a decade-long dominance in Italian football. The Old Lady are eighth in the table right now and are also out of the Champions League from the group stage. It is understood that they are looking at Hazard as a player eho can bolster their attack and add a spark to their side. The Old Lady are said to be considering a January move for the Belgian.

Chelsea

Hazard established himself as one of the best players to ever don a Chelsea shirt during his stint at the West London club. Although the Belgian has struggled. Since leaving the Blues, he has been consistently linked with a Stamford Bridge return and it could well be a possibility.

Newcastle United

Since their mega-takeover backed by their Saudi Arabian owners, the Magpies have been strongly linked with a move for Hazard. The Tynesiders are making solid progress under Eddie Howe but someone of Hazard's caliber and experience could be an immense addition to the club.