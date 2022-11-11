EFL Cup 2022-23 Draw: Manchester City and Liverpool to clash in fourth round

London, November 11: EFL Cup holders Liverpool will go up against fellow Premier League giants Manchester City in the fourth round of the competition.

Liverpool needed penalties to get past League One side Derby County on Wednesday (November 9), while City have already seen off top-flight rivals in Chelsea thanks to a 2-0 win.

But the two were paired together in Thursday's draw, meaning there will be at least one major casualty in the fourth round, with games due to take place just a few days after the World Cup final.

If City can see off Liverpool, they will fancy their chances of going all the way once again, having won the EFL Cup six times in the past nine seasons.

Four of those successes have come since Pep Guardiola took charge, and one more will see them equal Liverpool's all-time record of nine EFL Cup triumphs.

Manchester United booked their place in the draw with a thrilling 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Thursday, and they will be confident of a more straightforward route through the next round after drawing Championship side Burnley, now managed by City great Vincent Kompany.

The EFL Cup 2022-23 Fourth Round Draw in full:

• Wolves vs Gillingham

• Southampton vs Lincoln City

• Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest

• Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

• Manchester City vs Liverpool

• Manchester United vs Burnley

• MK Dons vs Leicester City

• Charlton vs Brighton & Hove Albion