EFL Cup draw: Manchester City at home to Chelsea, holders Liverpool will host Derby

London, August 25: The EFL Cup third round will see Premier League champions Manchester City host Chelsea while holders Liverpool will play League One Derby County at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are set to welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford and there is another enticing all-Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Brighton and Hove Albion will travel to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal as one of the seven games to feature two top-flight teams facing each other.

League Two Crawley knocked out Premier League Fulham on Tuesday, and they are rewarded with a visit to Championship outfit Burnley.

Meanwhile, last season's Europa League semi-finalists West Ham United will face second-tier Blackburn Rovers.

EFL Cup third-round draw in full:

Stevenage v Charlton

Leicester City v Newport County

West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers

Wolves v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby County

Burnley v Crawley Town

Bristol City v Lincoln City

Manchester City v Chelsea

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion

Brentford v Gillingham.

Ties will be played week commencing November 7.