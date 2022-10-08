El Clasico 2022: La Liga to host a mega public viewing in Mumbai with Patrick Kluivert

Bengaluru, October 7: La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football is bringing the marquee clash -- El Clasico -- public viewing back to Mumbai after six years on October 16.

The match screening will be hosted at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla and will

see attendance from fans, La Liga partners and stakeholders and La Liga Ambassador and ex-FC Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert.

To attend the event, which will also feature exciting activities like trivia quiz, photo booths and more, fans need to register and passes will be given on a first-come-firstserve basis.

The El Clasico-- the top clash of Spanish La League football between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which is held twice every La Liga season, is one of

the most watched football matches in the world.

The El Clasico is more than just a football match, it is a cultural phenomenon that unites football fans across the globe. It is known as one of the most iconic

and passionate rivalries in the world of sports as both of Europe's leading football clubs face off against

each other.

The first El Clasico of the 2022-23 La Liga season has an Asia-focused kick-off, with the match starting at 7.45PM IST for Indian fans.

Speaking about the event, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India, said, "We're excited to be bringing back fan viewings, and kicking it off in Mumbai, which has some of the most passionate fans of both the clubs and La Liga.

The El Clasico is one of the most thrilling football fixtures and we want to use this chance to show create an unforgettable experience for the fans in Mumbai.

We're working closely with our global and Indian partners to make this fan viewing experience a class apart for the fans, especially with Patrick Kluivert with us on October 16."

La Liga Ambassador Kluivert added, "India has, time and again, shown it's love and passion for football and La Liga. I'm so happy to be coming back to experience the magic and action of El Clasico with the fans, and visit Mumbai for the first time. La Liga has planned an exceptional experiential that I'm looking forward to be a part of."

MTV aims at bringing the fever of the El Clasico rivalry to college fan clubs in Goa as well, which contributes to over 21 per cent of the viewership. The event is expected to see over 200 players and football fans to engage in various engagement led games, five-a-side tournament, screenings, earning themselves merchandise, etc.

MTV is set to do a complete digital takeover to show all the activities of that day.

La Liga has hosted several large match screenings and experiences across cities in India and top Ambassadors like Christian Karembeu, Luis Garcia, Frederic Kanoute, Gaizka Mendieta and more in attendance.

The Mumbai El Clasico screening this year will be the biggest one La Liga has hosted yet in the city and fans will see many unique activities that will create a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For the fans watching the match at home, the viewing experience will be better than ever before with La Liga's broadcast and technological innovations and Viacom18's programming initiatives.

The match will be telecast exclusively on Viacom18 network's Sports18 - 1 SD/HD and MTV SD/HD in English and Sports18 Khel in Hindi.

JioCinema will live-stream the match in multiple language feeds including

English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali and it will also be available in English on Voot .